SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire late Saturday evening in the town of South Bristol on Powell Hill Road. Crews with Bristol and Naples Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the second story of the residence near the chimney. A family of eight were able to exit the house safely without injuries.

Deputies say fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but significant damage was done to the south portion of the house.

“Code enforcement rendered the residence uninhabitable,” deputies said.

The family was offered Red Cross assistance but they were able to make other arrangements for housing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator’s Office.