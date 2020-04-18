Fire destroys Rochester house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire completely destroyed a Rochester house late Saturday morning on Alphonse Street.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department said a 1.5-story house had heavy fire upon arrival.

Firefighters said an extra engine company was requested to the scene. One resident escaped the house prior to firefighters’ arrival.

According to firefighters, no one was inside the house when the fire broke out. Excessive content inside the structure made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

It took firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters are still working to determine if there were working smoke alarms in the house.

The Red Cross was called to assist one occupant with temporary housing. No one was injured during the fire.

RFD investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.