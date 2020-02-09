Fire destroys barn in Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WROC)- Twelve fire companies responded to a barn fire in Genesee County Saturday afternoon.
The three-alarm fire on Route 237 in Stafford was reportedly caused when the owner of the property, Chad Branton, was working on a snowmobile in the barn. It backfired and possibly ignited the hay inside.
The fire spread to a second barn but, the wind kept the flames from reaching the home on the same property.
“Based on the report from the incident commander that it was a well-involved fire and it was three large sections of the farm facility. The first section was well involved in fire and moving toward the second,” said Tim Yeager the Genesee County Fire Coordinator.
No injuries were reported.