Fire destroys barn in Genesee County

Single digit temperatures a reality for many this Sunday morning. While most of the day will be cloudy, a good snow base will make for great conditions for any winter activity.

Winds start to turn southwest this morning and that will help temperatures rebound quickly up into the 20s and upper 30s by this afternoon for a much warmer and more comfortable day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with some minor peeks of sun. A storm system that started in Montana and will move into the southern Great Lakes Sunday night will initially bring some wet snowflakes overnight into Monday. Temperatures will be right on the fringe, hovering around 32°. The low is weak compared to what we had on Friday, so this storm system pales in comparison and will cause minor, if any travel concerns Monday morning. Locally an inch or two will be possible. As we get later into Monday morning some of those wet snowflakes may turn completely into rain as temperatures continue to warm. Highs will be around 40°. This storm system moves out and things dry out locally headed into the middle of the week.Tuesday will be partly cloudy with lows around 20 and highs in the upper 30s. An elongated high pressure from the Plains into Western New York will prevent from any significant precipitation, but a weak cold front in Canada may result in the lone flurry or two during the day. Wednesday will be more of the same with the chance to get a bit of sun.