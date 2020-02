A fire broke out at some apartments above Kimmie’s Closet on Ridge Road in Ontario on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (News 8 WROC Photo/JOSH NAVARRO)

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out early Thursday morning causing major damage to three apartments.

Residents were able to escape the fire to the apartments above Kimmie’s Closet, a new or lightly used clothing store at 1998 Ridge Road. The business also was damaged in the fire.

According to family members on scene, a cat died in the fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will update this developing story.