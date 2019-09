ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The Red Cross is helping a Rochester family after a house fire on Maple Street on Saturday afternoon.

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department said smoke and heavy flames were coming from the first floor.

According to firefighters, two people were upstairs at the time of the fire but were able to escape. One dog was rescued and a cat was able to escape by jumping out of one of the windows in the home.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire.