Fire crews knock down 3-alarm fire at psychiatric center

Update:

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the Rochester Psychiatric Center on Elmwood Avenue in Rochester on Saturday evening. The caller said she and another person were trapped on the roof of the structure by the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke from the rear of the building and two people on the roof.

Once entry to the building was made a small rubbish fire was found on the first floor and a substantial fire on the second floor.

The room on the second floor involved in the fire was approximately 40’ by 40’. The fire on the second floor was fueled by walls covered in wood.

Fire companies were hampered by a dead hydrant. A second alarm was called to supply water and manpower. A third alarm was called for manpower due to the size of the structure and the need to search the entire building.

Five people who exited the structure on their own were transported by ambulance to be checked for smoke inhalation. R11 reached the roof quickly and sheltered the two people trapped in place until the fire could be knocked down.

Once a stairwell was cleared sufficiently of smoke, firefighters helped the two people trapped down to safety.

The fire is currently under investigation.



Original:

Brighton Police closed part of Elmwood Avenue Saturday night after multiple people, at least three, were seen on top of the Rochester Psychiatric center on Elmwood Avenue.

Police at the scene did say three of those trespassers were transported to the hospital.

Police were searching the building for any remaining trespassers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.