Fire crew extinguishes overnight Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on North Clinton Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Firefighters said neighborhood residents reported the fire. Upon firefighters’ arrival, they saw flames from the rear of a 2.5-story house.

According to firefighters, the house was boarded up which made it hard for crews to gain access and safely extinguish the fire.

Firefighters said the fire spread through the interior and exterior walls and damaged rooms on every floor. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The house was unoccupied when the fire broke out and no one was injured during the fire.

The RFD said this was the first fire for three of its newest firefighters who recently graduated last weekend as part of the 2020 class of the RFD Fire Academy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.