PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in January, a fire ripped through the Pines of Perinton apartment complex, destroying 18 apartments and displacing 65 people. Now News 8 has the latest in the investigation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Bureau.

The report does say the fire quickly spread through the ceiling and the void spaces between other apartments, but the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

We do know where investigators think the fire originated.

According to the report, apartment number 20 was occupied by Mr. William O’Keefe. The report states O’Keefe was unable to be interviewed and unwilling to answer questions. He is currently in the hospital. What the report can rule out at this point is the following: Natural or spontaneous heating has been eliminated as a cause.

But what cannot be ruled out as an origin for the fire are several things, including smoking. Investigators found several Seneca brand cigarette butts in the apartment. Investigators also cannot rule out anything mechanical or electric — they don’t what was in the apartment, such as a space heater or an electrical wire issue. They also cannot rule out “human involvement,” meaning if Mr. O’Keefe deliberately started the fire or not.

The Fire Bureau will be interviewing Mr. O’Keefe when he gets out of the hospital.

