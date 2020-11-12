Fire breaks out at vacant, boarded up house on Ketchum Street, firefighter injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire at a vacant house in the City of Rochester broke out on Wednesday night and one firefighter was injured during the battle to put out the flames.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to Ketchum Street for the reported house fire around 8:57 p.m. and reported visible flames from the boarded up, vacant 1 and a half story home. “RFD decided on an exterior attack until all the boards were removed,” officials said in a statement.

While fighting a fire, a part of the house collapsed causing one firefighter to be struck in the side of the head. He was transported to Highland Hospital for a head laceration where he received three stitches and has since been discharged. He remains off duty.

Officials said the fire was under control in about 20 minutes. “The house had no electric or gas service, however, RFD investigators have still not determined the exact cause.”