EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to remove an incorrectly reported location of the fire.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out this afternoon at a restaurant in Newark.

Fire department officials said the flames broke out around 2:00 p.m. in the kitchen at the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on West Union Street. Crews from four different fire departments were called to the scene and said it took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

According to fire crews, there were no injuries, and the damage was contained to the kitchen.

There is no official statement yet on the cause of the fire, and Wayne County Fire Investigators are now handling the case.