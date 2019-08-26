Finger Lakes named best wine region in U.S. again

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes has been named the best wine region in the country for the second year in a row.

The title was part of a USA Today Reader’s Choice 10 Best competition. The 244 grape-growing regions in the country were narrowed down to 20 by a panel of wine industry experts. Readers were then asked to vote for their favorite.

The Finger Lakes region is home to more than 130 wineries. Many of them specializing in Reisling. It’s also known for the amazing scenery that accompanies the vinyards.