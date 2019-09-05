Finger Lakes Airbnb hosts earned more than $7M this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It turns out people like to visit the Finger Lakes region in the summertime.

Airbnb announced Thursday that hosts earned a combined $7.4 million in supplement income while welcoming 49,700 guests to the region this summer — from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“With most guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hsots and small businesses have been able to enjoy the opportunities created by an expanded tourism economy,” said Josh Meltzer, head of Airbnb northeast public policy.

The top five city destinations for Airbnb guests to the region, in order, were Rochester, Geneva, Canandaigua, Penn Yan, and Geneseo.