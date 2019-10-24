Finding lost Veterans’ graves in Town of Sweden

TOWN OF SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – The Town of Sweden is striving to effectively identify where local veterans are laid to rest. It’s updating its old map system by using drone technology to pinpoint where Veterans are buried in the town’s five cemeteries.

“It’s just something that I have noticed out of personal experience. Trying to look at these maps figure out where things are and where these folks are buried, very difficult with the existing maps,” said Kevin Johnson, Town Supervisor.

The town has been getting help from Monroe County Legislator Mike Zale by providing video from a drone. It is used to better pinpoint where the Veterans’ graves are located.

“We will be able to create maps that are coded by number, listing every veteran at least the ones we can find here in the towns cemeteries,” said Johnson.

The updated maps would include the Veteran’s name, date of birth and death and which military branch they served in. A way to recognize and honor the rich military history in the Town of Sweden.

“It helps us remember and commemorate the volunteers and the sacrifice they made every man and woman who served in the armed forces here in the town of sweden. lost their lives or gave a chunk of their youth to protect our freedom. it means a lot to us here in the town,” said Johnson.

Zale’s Statement:

“When I first heard about this project that was going on in the town of sweden, I like so many other volunteers just simply wanted to get involved. Helping in the creation of these maps to better identify where our heroes are laid to rest is extremely meaningful to me personally. This is not only because I have family who served, but also because I have a childhood friend who was KIA and laid to rest in sweden as well. For me, there is a tremendous sense of pride knowing that our efforts will ensure that each of our heroes are recognized every year.”



The town hopes to have the new maps ready for the next Memorial Day Ceremony.

