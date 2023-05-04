PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — In the event of an emergency, first responders answer the call. When tragedy strikes, a local faith-based group answers to them and those directly affected.

The mission of the Flower City Chaplains Corps is run solely by a team of volunteers, who partner with police agencies in times of need.

News 8’s Natalie Kucko spoke to the directors, who are working to continue that mission and now share a call on the community.

Following the West Webster ambush on Christmas Eve of 2012, which killed two local firefighters and injured two others, Alisa DiMora, executive director of the Flower City Chaplains Corps, decided to take the nonprofit in a new direction.

“At that point, there didn’t seem to be any help out there for officers,” said DiMora, “What do you do when you’ve had a horrible tragedy happen?”

DiMora, alongside a team of faith leaders, decided to shift the focus toward the mental health of first responders while continuing care for victims.

“They have to go to the most critical calls. A lot of the calls are not being answered because there’s a shortage of officers. There is so much crime going on. They’re totally overburdened right now,” said DiMora.

Whether it be through devotions or regular conversation, the chaplains are trained to help. They work closely with the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies.

Leaders say the need for their work has increased, with an uptick in violence and crime seen in the city of Rochester and surrounding suburbs.

“It’s part of humanizing police officers and the police department. Building those relationships. Historically, and still to some degree, the biggest challenge police officers face is they don’t want to admit they have a problem, or they don’t want to admit they need help,” said Rochester Police Chief David Smith.

To continue their mission, Flower City Chaplains Corp is now looking to raise money to help those in a time of crisis.

“People just come to the realization that there’s something bigger that can calm everything down. Rescue. It’s almost like a rescue. And hope, hope is a big component of it,” said DiMora.

Those interested in making a donation toward the continued services offered by Flower City Chaplains Corps can find more information on their website.