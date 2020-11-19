Your holiday shopping game plan starts with a budget

(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is warning those who haven't yet received a $1,200 stimulus check that the final deadline to register is rapidly approaching.

Anyone who should have received an economic impact payment as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has until 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 21 to use the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool on IRS.gov to sign up for a stimulus check.