What’s better for you, a Roth or traditional IRA?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to saving for retirement, choosing the right investment options is critical.

CPA Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the difference between a Roth IRA and Traditional IRA Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Under the Roth IRA you get no tax benefit now but you get tax savings in the future,” said Wagner. “With a Traditional IRA you can save tax dollars today but then you’ll be taxed on that when you take the money out. So it’s two different ways to plan for retirement, one you get your cake today and the other you get your cake into the future.”

There are important differences to note. “One of the biggest ones is for people with a Traditional IRA there are income thresholds where you phase out of the ability to get that, so if you’re a high income earner you may not get any tax benefit today from a Traditional IRA and you’ve got to do the Roth IRA. The other important thing to look at with these two is do you expect your tax rate to be higher or lower in the future? They get incredibly complex. That’s why it’s great to talk to your CPA or your accountant of your advisor and say – hey – I want to save for retirement and let them walk you through this journey because it’s a very long-term journey that you’ve got to plan for your future.”

Regardless of which instrument you choose, saving for retirement is critical. “Either way you’re going to get some benefit out of it and you’re going this process of saving for your retirement – and that’s one of the biggest takeaways from today – no matter what you do, start putting money away today for your retirement, even if it’s only a couple of bucks, start that saving process today.”

Consult a trusted CPA or Advisor to build your individual plan, one that makes the most sense for your financial goals.

For more “Smart Money” options, visit nysscpa.org/getmoneysmart.