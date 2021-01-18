What you need to know about the new Tax Day start day

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The phones are starting to ring off the hook at Annette Campbell’s Tax Experience in Gates. Tax season is on the horizon and one with a key change.

Tax season usually begins toward the end of January, but this year it has been pushed back to February 12.

“I think people should know to just be patient,” Annette Campbell said. “As we know, the tax e-filing process has been pushed back to February 12. Usually the IRS opens January 21, so that’s a big change for a lot of people who are usually getting their taxes done right now.”

The date change is all to give the federal government more time to make sure taxpayers get their stimulus checks. The IRS said to speed up refunds, you should file electronically and use direct deposit.

“Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly, while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”

All this means the tax season is shortened and taxes are still due April 15. Also, if you claimed unemployment this year, be prepared to process the 1099-G form you got from New York State.

“That’s going to be something major that people make sure they file this tax season,” Campbell said. “Because that is taxable income. The IRS will trigger an audit, or they will delay your tax return process if that is not filed with your return.”

Campbell said not to forget about that and the date change as you file your taxes. “It’s different, but we’ll get through it.”

The IRS is extending the deadline to make sure the process goes more smoothly. The IRS said it anticipates nine out of 10 tax payers will get their refund within three weeks of filing electronically.