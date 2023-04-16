ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tax season is coming to an end, and Tuesday is the last day to file.

If you can’t file by then, local experts say you have a few options. Annette Campbell is the CEO of Tax Experience, a tax preparation company in Rochester.

All you have to do is go to IRS.gov and search “tax extension,” Campbell said. From there, filling out a quick form will get you an extra six months to get your taxes done.

For those rushing to get their paperwork in order, there is always an option to go back and amend your taxes if you see an error or realize you forgot something.

Campbell noted this can be especially helpful for business owners, who may have many extra forms to file.

“A lot of business owners, they hurry up and file,” she said. “They have anxiety around tax season, and they hurry up and file, and they might be missing out on so much money because they didn’t take the necessary time to really go through them and make sure they weren’t leaving any money on the table. So, you can always go back and file an amendment.”

For the smoothest time during tax season, Campbell suggests keeping track of your expenses throughout the year. This means organizing receipts and records as soon as you get them.