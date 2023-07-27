ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wedding season is no longer late spring, going into the summertime. Instead, the more popular choice is fall and a new season comes with some price tags.

“I would say, maybe a $40,000 wedding now would cost $50,000,” Brittney Lavoie, owner of Black Label Events says.

Agathi Graham, who owns Arbor Venues, is trying to open their third location. She says prices are going up but for both sides.

“It’s also more expensive to hire people,” Graham says. “It’s expensive to hire dishwashers, cleaners, servers, bartenders”

If you are looking for some ways to save, experts recommend making a list. See what you can do to try and keep costs down.

“I’ve seen a lot of people that are moving away from flowers or doing the centerpieces in general because that’s that price that they just don’t want to spend extra on anymore,” Lavoie says.

They say, there’s nothing wrong with a good DIY.

Graham says, “Some of our couples like to do more of the DIY, and then others love to hire all-encompassing floral, photography and hire it all out.”

A few more tips — open communication is key and don’t wait too long to book those bigger ticket vendors.

“Sometimes, it’s sort of miscommunicated as far as who’s going to pay for what, what they’re willing to do,” Graham says. “You might realize that your future mother and father in-law are actually willing to pay for the full open bar, which will save for you.”

“The first thing that I would say is just book them now,” Lavoie adds. “Then go into what I call the honeymoon stage of planning where you have everything booked, and really you don’t have anything to do yet. But at least you have it done.”

Some other things that Lavoie sees with her clients — the guests will always remember how good the food was and if they had fun. She says that’s where the bulk of your budget can go when planning.