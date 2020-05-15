1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Warren announces proposed city budget for 2020-2021

Finance
Editor’s note: The mayor’s press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to present the 2020-2021 budget proposal for the City of Rochester at 2 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this month, Warren announced that 403 city employees will be impacted by a “personnel reduction” as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to take a toll.

Mayor Warren announced that the layoffs will save the city $2.1 million this year and next fiscal year. The layoff breakdown includes 178 furloughs, 208 job shares, and 17 separations. Warren added that 25 employees from the mayor’s office were included in the personnel reductions.

Last month, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that factoring in lost revenue from sales tax, hotel and motel tax, fees, and a potential loss in state aid, the county projects it could be short anywhere from $68 to $122 million in total.

