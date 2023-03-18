WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Walworth Supervisor reports an investigation has concluded $15,000 in taxpayer funds are missing.

Supervisor Michael Donalty sent out a statement early Saturday morning announcing that the State Comptroller confirmed earlier audits by the town’s forensic accountant that nearly $15,000 of taxpayer funds went missing in fourth quarter of 2021.

They believe it was “illegally disbursed”, but the release did not pinpoint the source of the missing money, but did indicate they know to where the money was sent.

Despite that, the town will not be pursuing a return of the money claiming it would be too costly. There is no indication law enforcement is involved.

News 8 has reached out to the NYS Comptroller’s Office for comment.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE WALWORTH TOWN SUPERVISOR HERE:

As Walworth Town Supervisor I speak on behalf of the entire board today. We are angered and saddened that the trust of the citizens of Walworth has been abused.

Shortly after the start of 2022, this Board discovered significant discrepancies in the Town of Walworth’s financials. Due to the complexity created by the general disorder left behind by the outgoing administration, a forensic accountant that was retained to determine the exact nature and extent of the problem. It was found that apparently, in the fourth quarter of 2021 nearly $15,000 of taxpayer funds went missing.

The current Board then referred the matter to the State Comptroller for further analysis. They agreed with the forensic accountant’s assessment that money was indeed missing and to whom it was illegally disbursed but declined to pursue.

After much consideration and despite our outrage at the abuse of trust, this Board has also decided not to pursue the recovery. The unfortunate reason is that the cost to the Town to recover the money would far outstrip the money owed, resulting in further financial damage to the Town.

What happened is wrong. Our only solace is that this incident may yet serve as an expensive reminder why it is essential to elect people of character to public office.