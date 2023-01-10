ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A corrected tax bill will be reissued to Gates and Chili residents that are in the Gates Fire District, the Town of Chili announced.

According to the Town of Chili, an incorrect tax rate was sent out that read $4.96 per thousand when the tax rate was supposed to read “$5.95.” The incorrect bill affects the entire town and the northeast portion of the Town of Chili.

Giunta said that the corrected tax bill will be re-printed, reissued, and sent to all residents in the fire district within the next 10 days.

Those who already paid the bill will only have to pay the difference. For residents who pay in escrow, their respective escrow companies will receive the new bill.

Questions regarding the bill can be made to the Gates Tax Receiver’s Office. Those with questions about the error may call the Gates Fire District.

News 8 has reached out to Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta for comment, but he has no response at this time.