(iSeeCars) — The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $34,392 in April. While this is down slightly from March when the average used car cost an average of $34,449, used car prices remain elevated from the ongoing microchip shortage.

How much have used car prices risen in recent months? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.5 million used car sales in April, used car prices increased 23.9 percent, or $6,631, compared to the same period the previous year.

Average Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by the state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: April 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change 1 Wyoming 14.8% 2 Idaho 17.6% 3 Rhode Island 17.7% 4 Utah 17.8% 5 South Dakota 18.4% 6 Oklahoma 18.7% 7 New Mexico 18.8% 8 Michigan 18.8% 9 Oregon 18.9% 10 Montana 19.4% 11 Alaska 19.9% 12 Arkansas 20.4% 13 Mississippi 20.5% 14 Vermont 21.1% 15 Texas 21.1% 16 Missouri 21.1% 17 Hawaii 21.6% 18 Tennessee 21.8% 19 Kansas 22.0% 20 Wisconsin 22.2% 21 Washington 22.3% 22 Nevada 22.4% 23 Arizona 22.4% 24 Alabama 22.4% 25 New Hampshire 23.1% 26 Maine 23.2% 27 Ohio 23.3% 28 North Carolina 23.4% 29 South Carolina 23.6% 30 Louisiana 23.7% 31 Georgia 23.8% Average Used Can Price Increase 23.9% 32 Virginia 23.9% 33 Indiana 24.0% 34 West Virginia 24.2% 35 Maryland 24.4% 36 Kentucky 24.8% 37 California 24.9% 38 Illinois 25.0% 39 Colorado 25.1% 40 New Jersey 25.6% 41 New York 25.7% 42 Florida 25.9% 43 Pennsylvania 26.0% 44 North Dakota 26.2% 45 Delaware 26.6% 46 Minnesota 26.6% 47 Massachusetts 26.9% 48 Iowa 27.0% 49 Nebraska 27.5% 50 Connecticut 29.5%

Connecticut is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2022 compared to 2021 at 29.5 percent, which amounts to $7,303.

Wyoming has the smallest used car price increase at 14.8 percent, which amounts to $5,599.

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state in ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars Rank State Average Used Car Price 1 Rhode Island $31,190 2 Ohio $31,488 3 Vermont $31,907 4 New Hampshire $31,940 5 Connecticut $32,043 6 Delaware $32,141 7 Michigan $32,154 8 New Mexico $32,279 9 Utah $32,342 10 Maryland $32,539 11 Indiana $32,565 12 Nevada $32,651 13 Virginia $32,801 14 Pennsylvania $32,822 15 New York $33,001 16 Hawaii $33,110 17 Massachusetts $33,254 18 Maine $33,284 19 New Jersey $33,345 20 Oregon $33,498 21 Oklahoma $33,547 22 Arizona $33,574 23 Florida $33,627 24 Alabama $33,663 25 Tennessee $33,773 26 West Virginia $33,827 27 Kentucky $33,888 28 Wisconsin $33,925 29 North Carolina $33,930 30 South Carolina $33,933 31 Mississippi $33,994 32 Missouri $33,995 33 Kansas $34,049 34 Minnesota $34,199 35 Louisiana $34,260 36 California $34,293 Average Used Car Price $34,392 37 Texas $34,475 38 Nebraska $34,656 39 Illinois $34,724 40 Georgia $34,954 41 Iowa $35,332 42 Colorado $35,399 43 Arkansas $35,406 44 Washington $35,526 45 Idaho $36,529 46 North Dakota $38,585 47 South Dakota $39,643 48 Montana $39,878 49 Wyoming $43,496 50 Alaska $43,935

Rhode Island is the state with the lowest average used car price of $31,190.

Alaska is the state with the highest average used car price of $43,935.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a lucrative trade-in opportunity for consumers who have a used vehicle to sell. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist until early 2023. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan, and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in April 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $325 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, How Much Have Used Car Prices Gone Up in Your State? originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.