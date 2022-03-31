ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Matt Bryant of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the top five mistakes to avoid when filing your income tax return Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Make sure that basic information is correct

· Double check the Social Security numbers for you and those on your return

· Confirm that names and contact information are accurate

Review for mistakes or typos

· Compare tax documents to the amounts in your return to ensure that they are the same

· Go over the tax documents from the prior year and be sure that the item was entered for the current year or is not relevant in the current year

Select the best filing status for you

· If married, consider married filing jointly or married filing separately

· If separated or divorced with a child, you may qualify for head of household

Consider all credits available

· If using tax software, go through all of the questions in an effort to identify tax credits

· If using a tax professional, make sure that they ask questions to determine if you are eligible for tax credits

Tell the IRS and NYS how you would like your refund issued

· If you are due a refund and do not select how you would like the refund paid to you, the IRS and NYS will mail a check to you to be cashed

· Encourage taxpayers to select direct deposit as your refunds may be received up to two weeks sooner

What if a taxpayer has questions about their income tax returns?

· A trusted certified public accountant can be a great resource for income tax returns