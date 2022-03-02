ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The tax deadline is coming fast with tax day being April 18th. Filling out the forms can be intimidating but there is help available.

It’s called the ‘CASH’ program which stands for Creating Assets, Savings, and Hope, and it does just that. The services offers low-income families professional tax help through volunteers. Changes have been made because of the pandemic that could help some people get through the tax season with more ease.

And this year, there are even more challenges because of the pandemic, like Earned Income Tax Credits.

To be eligible, you’ll need to make $58,000 or less with dependents or $27,000 without dependents. You must also work and lived only in New York State, have no rental property income or sale of stocks/bond. Also, for those self-employed, you must report no loss, no employees, and business expenses must be under $35,000.

“It’s super important to seek professional help and guidance. Right now we are still even looking for clients or individual community members who haven’t claimed their child tax credits because every year tax laws and credits change, it can become very confusing,” Roman says.

While CASH had to move to virtual operations over the course of the pandemic, the reputation of the service has tried to maintain a mentality focusing on human connection and reliability.

“Year after year, you see a lot of the same people. The people that do your taxes, like Tom for instance, he’s awesome! He’s been doing them for years. I’ve had the pleasure of having him like 3 times now over the last several years,” says Greece resident, Michelle Frangakis, who has been utilzing the service for about a decade, now.

“So I actually started coming to CASH when I was about 16 with my very first job and I kept coming back because the volunteers and the staff are welcoming, they informed me throughout the process – helped me to understand taxes a little bette every year,” says Roman.

CASH also provides extended opportunities for any New York State resident.

“We also offer something called ‘Free Self-Assisted’ and there is no income cap for that. So you can come in, utilize our computers, have someone help you while you file your own taxes and understand that process,” Roman explains.

Appointments are currently booking out about three weeks, so program coordinators encourage people to scheudle as soon as possible.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CASH is accommodating clients by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 585-900-1004 or visit https://cashtaxprep2021.as.me/TaxPrep. Visit the website at https://empirejustice.org/cash/ for more information on available services and to learn more about how to volunteer with CASH.