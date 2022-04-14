ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The home stretch to file income taxes for the 2021 tax year is here.

Finance expert Jamie Block with Mercer Advisors in Rochester provided guidance and answered a number of critical questions in regards to filing on time.

This year’s Tax Day falls on April 18, 2022. Here’s what to know ahead of the the deadline:

Why is Tax Day on April 18th?

“The tax filing and payment deadline for individuals in NYS is April 18 due to Emancipation Day,” Block said. “This is for both the federal and NYS returns.”

What if someone cannot file their tax return by Monday?

“Taxpayers can file an automatic extension of time to file,” Block said. “This is a simple IRS form, Form 4868 and NYS IT-370. With this form, you will need to pay any tax may be due. So, you will need to have a good guestimate of what your tax return looks like so you can pay the appropriate amount to the IRS when you file your extension.”

What if you cannot pay the tax that is owed with the extension?

“If you cannot pay the full amount of tax that may be due on the tax return with the extension, it is best to pay as much as possible,” Block said. “For the rest, you can go onto the IRS website and under ‘Make a Payment’ there is an option to set up a payment plan. This is where you make periodic payments to the IRS to pay any taxes that you owe. Note that this is not free money, as the IRS will charge you interest on the balance. If you do not pay the tax or set up a payment plan, you will have a penalty.”

How are the penalties calculated?

“The failure to pay the tax when due if 0.5% of tax not paid by due date (4/18) per month until the tax liability is paid,” Block said. There is limit on how high this penalty can accrue and that is 25% of the tax balance.”

What if you do not file an extension or a return is there a penalty for that and if so, how much?

“The failure to file penalty is more severe than the failure to pay penalty,” Block said. “The failure to file penalty is 5% per month with a maximum of 25%. So, be sure to file your tax return or an extension by 4/18 to avoid a failure to file penalty.”

If you have any questions or need forms to file your tax return, please visit the IRS at www.irs.gov or contact a trusted CPA.