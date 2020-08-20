Tax benefits of working from home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You might be able to take advantage of some tax deductions while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPA Scott Adair discussed what you need to know Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“One of the things that you have to recognize is that in 2017 with the tax reform act that was passed, that eliminated the work from home, home office deduction on the federal level for all employees,” Adair said. “If you’re an independent contractor, that’s not true. You can still deduct home office expenses. However, the State still allows home office deductions. So you still to keep track of your expenses to be able to deduct that on your State tax return.”

Adair said it does not matter when you started working from home to take advantage of the tax breaks. “At any point in time, as people go through job changes through the year, they can certainly do it. So the pandemic had no impact on the ability to write those expenses off from that perspective.”

When it comes to the limitations of the tax deductions, Adair said, “You really want to look at the things that you’re specifically using for your home office – your computers, any type of phones you may need, desks or chairs, or things like that – what are really referred to as standard office supplies that you would get at work that you now have to have at home. One of the things that all of the literature points out is that your dining room table doesn’t count as a tax deduction at this point in time.”

Adair added that if you are working remotely and you decide to take your office to a different state, you may want to consult with your employer and your tax advisor regarding the tax implications. “Income earned in a different location could be taxed by that location and thus comes along with withholdings from that particular location as well as a non-resident income tax return for that particular state.”

