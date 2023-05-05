ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A new study shows that as Americans approach their golden years, only about half of US households have enough savings for retirement, with just 31% of those folks polled having at least $100,000 tucked away.

Ethan Wade with Brighton Securities says folks not having enough for retirement is nothing new and is not a reflection of the current economy.

“Savings being a challenge for Americans as we get closer to retirement has been an issue for decades,” he said.

Wade says President Franklin Roosevelt created Social Security in the 1930s, hoping that Americans wouldn’t fall into hard times in their golden years. Social Security though, should be a complement rather than a full reliance.

“Roosevelt created it so that Americans can live slightly above the poverty line,” said Wade.

He said what Social Security pays out can’t be counted on to carry you through. “The best way to save if you’re currently employed is through your employer’s retirement plan,” said Wade.

And if you’re lucky enough to max out your contributions, you can look at investment accounts as another option. The study also showed about 40% of households have $100,000 dollars in assets, but that means different things for everyone.

“Your home is an asset. Your checking account is an asset. Your retirement account is an asset for you,” he said.

The best thing you can do in your working years? Wade says it’s simple.

“Spend within your means. Live within your budget. And don’t spend as much as you’re able to bring in.”

Wade leaves us all with this additional advice, young or old… no doubt something he’s passing on to his son, Griffin (who patiently sat on his lap during the interview).

“There’s a saying that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, and the next best time is today,” he said. Meaning, if you have any extra money tuck it away, or invest. There’s no better time to start than right now.