ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Scott Adair from the New York State Society of CPAs said new college graduates need to focus on upcoming student loan payments.

Adair discussed the growing issue Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“There is $1.7 trillion in outstanding student loan debt, approximately 44 million loans out there, and the average outstanding loan amount is over $37,000,” Adair said.

After receiving a diploma students who have student loans still have homework.

“You really need to take a look at the loan agreements to make sure that you know what the grace periods are,” Adair said. “You don’t want to miss that first payment so mark it on your calendar and make sure you’re prompt with that first payment.”

College grads who are still looking for work may find it difficult to make that first student loan payment. Adair said if that’s the case don’t ignore your responsibility.

“Really what they should focus on is reaching out to their lender or multiple lenders that they have and make sure they are communicating with them,” Adair said. “Never, never, never ignore the student loan. That is too important from the standpoint of getting yourself off on the right foot from a financial planning perspective. Reach out to the loan makers to make sure they are aware of your situation and they will most likely be flexible with you.”

Adair added, that when it comes to student loans, make sure you’re making at least the minimum payment on time.