ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NFTs are becoming increasingly popular and there are important tax considerations for people who trade them.

CPA Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs defined NFTs and their tax implications Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The technical definition for everybody – NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens,” Wagner said. “These are non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain. They can then be sold or traded. In real-world terms, it is a unique item that is tracked via digital record on a blockchain. It can be any item or thing. It just needs to be unique. Think of art, real estate, a baseball card, or pretty much everything you see on Pawn Stars – anything fungible.”

And that term fungible is one that leads to more questions – what does it mean? “Fungible is a really old word but it’s suddenly being used a lot,” noted Wagner. “So what it means is – it’s any good or service that is able to be replaced by another item. So think of a five-dollar bill. They’re all identical. They’re fungible. Non-fungible items are unique. Your house is a unique item. You can’t your house with your neighbor for their house but you can exchange five dollar bills.”

So what are the tax implications? “First, you’re only taxed when you sell them, not when you buy them,” explained Wagner. “That’s the first question, and second – a little disclaimer – the IRS has not yet clearly defined the taxation. There are recommended approaches so check with your accountant before you file your taxes. But what’s recommended today is – when you sell an NFT the profit should be considered ordinary income. They can be subject to a tax rate as high as 37 percent.”

Wagner added the tax level is based upon your individual tax bracket and not the value of the NFT. He also addressed the idea that NFTs are some kind of passing phase that shouldn’t be taken seriously. “There are a lot of jokes right now but there is actually really impressive technology underneath it and I’ll give you a great example. For all of us here in New York, if you ever bought a house before you had to have title insurance. You would pay a lawyer to review the title and make sure it was clean. It was time-consuming and slow work. Imagine, instead, a world where all real estate is tracked on a blockchain via NFTs – a historical record of ownership that can be transferred instantly. The true power of blockchain and NFTs is making the mundane easy for everybody.”