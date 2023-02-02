ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Supplemental Emergency Allotments (EA) of SNAP benefits will be eliminated after February due to the passage of new federal legislation, Foodlink announced on Thursday.

The EA was issued in April 2020 to help households during the COVID pandemic. By the end of 2022, approximately half of all states — including New York — still permitted the issuance of these extra benefits, aligning their continuance with the federal Public Health Emergency.

New federal legislation passed at the end of 2022, however, forced every state to end the allocations no later than February. Now, starting in March, SNAP recipients will only get one allocation per month — their normal benefit.

The elimination of these supplemental benefits, according to Foodlink’s statement, represents a reduction of nearly $10.7 million per month for Monroe County families and will impact more than 62,000 households, and more than 108,000 residents. Most residents will experience a reduction between $95 and $200 per month per household.

Officials emphasized that all benefits already issued on EBT cards will not disappear, as they are still able to be carried over month to month for a maximum of 274 days.

State officials also told residents to be wary of scammers. The state will alert SNAP recipients about the changes with a series of text messages (via 877-902-0684) but will never ask anyone for their EBT card number or PIN.

