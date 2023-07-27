ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new pilot Children’s Savings Account Program is launching in Rochester.

The city’s office of financial empowerment is set to receive $244,000 in grant money from ESL Federal Credit Union to start the program.

Mayor Malik Evans says this will help young people become conscious spenders and learn more about the importance of savings.

“This is going to be a major undertaking, and it will take a lot of collaboration,” Mayor Evans said. “I always say, ‘It’s not me, but we.’ We will need a lot of ‘we’ as we undertake this process.”

The Children’s Savings Pilot Program should launch in a year, with the city-wide effort rolling out within two years.