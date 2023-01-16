ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — The average gas price in Rochester is two cents lower than last week’s report, according to the latest report by AAA.

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.31, which is up three cents from last week, but is the same as the national price from one year ago.

The New York State average, according to AAA, is $3.44, which is down a penny since last week, and four cents lower than the state’s average this time last year.

Batavia – $3.33

Buffalo – $3.40

Elmira – $3.30

Ithaca – $3.52

Rochester – $3.45

Rome – $3.56

Syracuse – $3.40

Watertown – $3.44

In Batavia and Elmira, the average price increased by two cents. Buffalo’s average gas price decreased by three cents. Rome saw a three cent decrease, while Syracuse and Watertown saw a two cent decrease.

AAA says the U.S. is decreasing its dependence on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve which it has drawn from over the past year to add market supply and bring down pump prices of gasoline. They add that gas prices have fallen from a record high of $5 a gallon in mid-June.

Diesel fuel prices moved down slightly with the national average at $4.60, down five cents from last Monday, and up from $3.61 one year ago. The New York average for diesel is $5.27, down five cents from last Monday and up from $3.76 one year ago.