Report: New York has the 7th worst taxpayer return on investment in the U.S.

(WWTI) — With Tax Day delayed to the end of May, tax returns continue to be a popular conversation amongst New Yorkers.
With this, a recent report conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub found that 74% of people in the county believe that the government has not spent their tax dollars wisely. The same report revealed that New York is one of the top 10 worst states for Taxpayer Return on Investments in 2021.
The report used 30 metrics to compare the quality ad efficiency of state-government services across education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution.
New York was found to have the 7th worst taxpayer return on investment, following Hawaii as the overall worst and New Hampshire as the best.
Specific findings for New York contributing to this ranking are listed below:
- Eighth highest taxes per capita (population aged 18+)
- Second worst hospital systems
- Tenth worst overall economy
Additionally New York was found to have the eighth best education system, it was found to have the 15th lowest violent-crime rate, 28th best roads and bridges and ranked 37th for overall health.
The report also found that those taxpayers in red states receive a better return on investments.
A full state-by-state comparion is detailed in the chart below.
|‘Taxpayer ROI’ Rank (1=Best)
|State
|‘Total Taxes Paid per Capita’ Rank*
|‘Overall Government Services’ Rank
|1
|New Hampshire
|2
|9
|2
|Florida
|1
|30
|3
|South Dakota
|6
|21
|4
|Virginia
|23
|3
|5
|Missouri
|3
|38
|6
|Ohio
|12
|26
|7
|Texas
|7
|35
|8
|Georgia
|9
|34
|9
|Nebraska
|24
|12
|10
|Tennessee
|4
|41
|11
|Colorado
|15
|27
|12
|Kentucky
|18
|23
|13
|Iowa
|32
|8
|14
|Wisconsin
|33
|6
|15
|Indiana
|22
|18
|16
|Idaho
|19
|25
|17
|Utah
|36
|7
|18
|South Carolina
|5
|46
|19
|Maine
|30
|13
|20
|North Carolina
|17
|32
|21
|Montana
|20
|28
|22
|Rhode Island
|31
|16
|23
|Michigan
|21
|31
|24
|Alabama
|8
|45
|25
|Illinois
|29
|22
|26
|Pennsylvania
|27
|24
|27
|Arizona
|13
|43
|28
|Wyoming
|38
|14
|29
|Maryland
|40
|10
|30
|Oklahoma
|14
|42
|31
|Washington
|39
|20
|32
|Kansas
|35
|29
|33
|Minnesota
|47
|1
|34
|Alaska
|10
|48
|35
|Oregon
|28
|36
|36
|Massachusetts
|42
|11
|37
|West Virginia
|25
|39
|38
|New Jersey
|41
|15
|39
|Mississippi
|16
|47
|40
|Connecticut
|46
|5
|41
|Vermont
|48
|2
|42
|Louisiana
|11
|50
|43
|Arkansas
|34
|40
|44
|New York
|43
|19
|45
|Nevada
|26
|44
|46
|Delaware
|44
|17
|47
|North Dakota
|50
|4
|48
|New Mexico
|37
|49
|49
|California
|45
|37
|50
|Hawaii
|49
|33
The full report can be read on the WalletHub website.