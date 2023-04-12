ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rally in Rochester Wednesday afternoon involved advocates calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to raise the current minimum wage.

They’re fighting for what’s called the ‘Raise The Wage Act.’

Advocates are asking Hochul to include a $21.25 minimum wage in her final state budget before adapting it to the cost of living.

“Food is going up, gas is going up, rent is definitely going up,” Member of Federation of Social Workers Christina Christman. “People cannot afford to live anymore. Our members, by far have to work second jobs or work overtime just in order to stay alive, stay afloat. It’s not acceptable anymore.”

Those in the Dairy Industry are raising concerns over the proposal.

In a statement from the chair of Northeast Dairy Producers Association, Keith Kimball says “Any mandated cost increases for family farms will put the security of our local food supply and the future of New York’s dairy industry at risk. When entry-level pay goes up, there’s an expectation that all wages and salaries increase, along with payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and other benefits that go along with it.”