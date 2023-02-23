NEW YORK (WTEN) — Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will stop receiving the Emergency Allotment (EA) boost starting in March. The EA boost supported families who received SNAP benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The end of the SNAP emergency allotments will undoubtedly cause hardship for many at a time when inflation remains very high and families continue to struggle to make ends meet,” said Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York. “For families living paycheck to paycheck, losing $100 or $200 a month is a very big deal. It means running out of money for groceries before the end of the month. Sadly, there’s no replacing these lost benefits that helped millions of New Yorkers. But there are some things families can do to find help paying for food and essentials, like getting rescreened for SNAP. We’re working to get the word out.”

The EA offered more money monthly for households struggling to afford groceries during the pandemic. With many New Yorkers still facing financial hardships, No Kid Hungry New York offers some suggestions on how to navigate difficult times.

Get recertified for SNAP if there have been changes to your family’s financials.

If your family’s financial status has changed since your last recertification, including an increase in rent, childcare fees, medical expenses, or loss of income, visit your local SNAP office or website to get recertified.

Contact a local food pantry

No Kid Hungry says many food pantries and food banks are aware of the EA lapse and anticipate seeing an increase in families seeking additional support.