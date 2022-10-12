ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly two million state residents will be greeted by tax relief mail at the end of the month, New York’s Department of Taxes announced Wednesday.

The relief checks come in the form of child and earned income tax payments.

How much is the check?

A total of $475 million will be split among 1.8 million eligible recipients, which amounts to about $270 on average for every household.

“We’re delivering these relief checks to hardworking New Yorkers who’ve been feeling the pinch of inflation,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller. “The average payment is about $270 for each recipient, which will help address rising costs associated with the pandemic and inflation.”

Am I eligible?

To qualify, residents must have filed their 2021 resident income tax return by April 18, 2022, or had a valid extension of time to file.

You are entitled to a payment if, for tax year 2021, you received at least $100 for either an Empire State child credit and or a New York State earned income credit.

They will not need to report the payment on their income tax return.

When will I get my check?

Department officials say that most checks will be issued by October 31.

For more information on the payments, visit the state’s taxation department website.