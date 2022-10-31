ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The average gas price in New York State climbed up to $3.82 — a rise of 14 cents since last Monday — after several weeks of declining prices, according to AAA.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, although gas demand has increased, it remains lower than last year’s demand.

AAA officials said that Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, which was three cents lower than last week.

AAA Western and Central New York reported the following averages:

Batavia — $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)

Buffalo — $3.76 (up 9 cents from last week)

Elmira — $3.76 (up 24 cents from last week)

Ithaca — $3.80 (up 9 cents from last week)

Rochester — $3.79 (up 9 cents from last week)

Rome — $3.85 (up 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse — $3.73 (up 14 cents from last week)

Watertown — $3.83 (up 13 cents from last week)

Earlier this month, President Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve this winter in order to help keep gas prices down. AAA officials said that, because the barrels are part of an earlier planned release, the market is likely to have already priced in the impact on oil prices.

The Biden administration plans to restock the reserves as soon as oil prices fall between $67 and $72 per barrel, AAA representatives said.