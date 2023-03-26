ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced Sunday two second-prize winning tickets for Saturday’s LOTTO drawing were sold in Rochester and the Bronx.

The Rochester ticket — each worth $14,328 — was sold at Joe’s Qwik Marts on Winton Road.

The winning numbers for the drawing are 5, 12, 16, 37, 41, 53, with the bonus number 2. The winning tickets matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8:15 p.m.

The New York Lottery adds a New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).