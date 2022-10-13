ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides effective October 1.

The minimum wage for home care aides was increased to $17 per hour for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. In the rest of New York State, aides will receive $15.20 per hour.

A home care aide is defined under Public Health Law as a licensed or unlicensed person, such as a home health aide or a home attendant, whose responsibility includes the in-home assistance of daily living or health-related tasks.

“We know how valuable our home care aides are, especially with the shortages we’re currently seeing,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “This minimum wage increase will ensure home care aides are well paid and able to support themselves and their families, which will help attract more people to the profession.

Additionally, according to the Department of Labor, home care aides may be owed extra pay for the following:

Overtime — Aides must be paid one-and-a-half times their regular rate for weekly hours over 40.

Call-in pay — If aides are sent home from work early, they may be entitled to extra hours of pay at the rate of that day.

Spread of hours — If an aide’s workdays last longer than 10 hours, they may be entitled to extra daily pay equal to one hour of pay.

Uniform Maintenance — If an aide cleans their own uniform, they are entitled to additional weekly pay.

This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20 for counties outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester — which will begin December 21.