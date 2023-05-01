GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be up nearly 30 cents from 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As national gas prices are going down, New York State’s gas prices are going up, according to the latest report from AAA.

The report says that the national average price for a gallon of gas has gone down to $3.61, which is a six-cent decrease from last Monday. In New York, the average price is now $4.34, a two-cent increase since last Monday.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the demand for gas saw a significant increase as gasoline stocks decreased. Experts say that as long as there is high demand and declining stocks, motorists can expect pump prices to go up.

With that in mind, diesel prices decreased both in New York and across the nation. The national average price for a gallon of diesel is now $4.11 — a decrease of six cents from last week — as New York’s average is now $4.75 — a five-cent decrease.

The report shared a full breakdown of the averages in the following areas of Western and Central New York. According to the breakdown, Waterdown saw a 10-cent increase in gas prices — the highest in the region: