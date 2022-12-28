ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — M&T Bank announced on Wednesday that they are waiving ATM fees in Western New York due to the winter storm impacting the region.

In a social media post, M&T Bank says that, for anyone using any of the bank’s ATMs in Monroe, Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee, or Orleans counties, fees will be waived until January 10, 2023.

In addition, the bank will not charge its customers for using an ATM not owned by M&T. However, officials added that other banks may charge a fee.

This announcement comes as Buffalo is in the midst of the blizzard, which made travel dangerous and power outages were reported. According to city officials, at least 32 deaths have been confirmed in Erie County.