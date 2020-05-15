ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A headline this week has said that it’s the most expensive time to buy stick in 20 years. However one local financial advisor said while not mathematically incorrect, it’s misleading.

Chief Investment Officer at Cobblestone Capital Advisors Jason Garlock said there’s a sense amonth individual investors that there’s one true way to value the stock market based on a single objetive data point. But the reality is it’s more more complicated than that.

“Valuation metrics, such as price-to-earnings ratio are only useful if the corporate earnings being used to calculate the ratio are a good representation of a company’s true ability to earn money in a reasonably normal environment,” Garlock said.

“And with all the uncertainty in the world right now, it is obviously very difficult to get a good estimate of true company earnings. That uncertainty erodes the usefulness of the looking at metrics like the one that drove that headline, but that same uncertainty is the reason why people are generally rewarded for owning stocks over a long period of time.”

Garlock also said valuations are typically very poor predictions of stock market returns in the short term.