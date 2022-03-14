ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The child tax credit was boosted in 2021 to help families during the pandemic. Congressman Joe Morelle is pushing for benefits to be permanent.

Part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan increased the existing tax credit from 2,000 per child to 3,600 per child under the age of 6 and to 3,000 for children between ages 6 and 16.

Eligible families could also receive a monthly payment of up to $300 per child but those payments expired at the end of December.

Monday, Morelle joined other local leaders in calling for the credit to be made permanent.

“Here in our community alone, 187 million dollars in child tax credit payments were made in just 2021. The households reporting they didn’t have enough to eat dropped 24 percent, think about it — a quarter of families who didn’t have enough, reported getting enough support that they were able to meet their needs in terms of food and helping to deal with food insecurities,” Morelle said.

Morelle says most Rochester families used the payments to purchase food, followed by mortgage and rent. He says the payments also help parents go back to work.