ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday announced the launch of the City of Rochester’s Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE).

According to city officials, OFE will help Rochester residents with financial needs by providing financial counseling, promoting homeownership opportunities, supporting local entrepreneurs, and providing youth with financial education.

Mayor Evans said that the goal of the office is to empower the people of Rochester when it comes to their finances.

“Financial stability is the foundation of economic mobility,” said Mayor Evans. “It behooves all of us to provide people with the education and resources necessary to successfully reach their financial goals, and the OFE offers numerous programs designed to do just that.”

Mayor Evans also said that the office received a $170,000 grant from the Cities Financial Empowerment fund to support the launch of OFE.