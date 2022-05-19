ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recent volatility on Wall Street has many people concerned about their retirement plans.

Garrett Wagner from the New York State Society of CPAs discussed what you should do Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s important to remember that everyone’s situation is unique,” Wagner said.

At the start of 2020 before the pandemic, Wagner noted that 37% of people felt like they didn’t know enough about retirement. And, even worse, 55% of Americans didn’t feel like they have enough saved for retirement.

“The best advice, time and time again it’s proven to be successful, when the market goes down be patient with your retirement plan,” said Wagner. “Now is not the time to move things around or do something differently. It’s not going to pay off for you.”

He said that is especially true when it comes to speculative investments like cryptocurrency.

“It’s super-speculative, super high-risk — not a great place for your retirement plan unless you’re prepared to lose all of your retirement money which most of us aren’t. So avoid those high-risk investments in your retirement.”

Wagner’s game plan – stay in the game, or get in the game if you’ve been on the sidelines. “First and foremost, start planning and saving today. If you’re not already participating in your workplace 401(k) plan – start. That’s the best thing you can do is start to save for the future. Even if you put away one percent of your income or $10 a week – whatever it is – start saving. If your company doesn’t have a plan look into opening your own IRA or Roth IRA. They are cheaper and easier to open than ever before.”

If you are close to retirement, consult with your CPA or Financial Advisor to discuss your personal situation. And if you’re just starting out, have that same conversation.

“They can come up with some great plans for you and help you understand the situation so you will be more prepared and less worried about your future,” Wagner said.