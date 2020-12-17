Make these tax moves before the end of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s still time left in 2020 to make some financial moves to boost your tax position.

CPA Kenneth Hall of the New York State Society of CPAs offered up five smart-money tax tips to take advantage of before the end of the year Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Defer your income

a. Push year-end bonuses into 2021

b. If you’re freelance or a self-employed consultant: delay billings into late December – so you won’t get paid until Jan 2021

Take some last-minute tax deductions

a. Charitable Contributions – Remember when donating appreciated stock, property or cash – remember to get a receipt! And even if you don’t itemize (and take the standard deduction), the CARES Act has enabled a new $300 deduction – don’t miss out (and help a good cause at the same time).

b. Accelerate Expenses into 2020: Pay your estimated State Taxes due January 15 and your Property Tax bill due in January (you might have to contact the tax collector, as bills are not typically mailed until January, but they do accept payments in December), doctor and hospital bills too

Sell Loser Investments to Offset Gains

a. It’s called “Loss Harvesting”, selling investments such as stocks or mutual funds to realize losses to offset taxable gains realized during the year – Probably best to call your CPA if you are planning to do this

b. If losses are greater than gains, you can go over by $3,000 to offset other W-2 income.

Contribute to Retirement Accounts

a. Increase your 401(k) contributions in the last few weeks of the year (max is $19,500/$26,000 if over age 50). Make sure you always contribute enough to realize any company match (again see you CPA for more details).

b. If Self-Employed, consider a Keogh Plan or Personal IRA (Max is $6000+$1000 if over 50) – plus you have until April 15 to actually fund it, but sooner is always better to gain the most earnings.

Watch your Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)

a. Employers let you steer monies (tax-free) into a special account which can be tapped to pay child care and/or medical bills.

b. BUT – there is a “use it or lose it” rule. Check with your HR dept if they adopted any grace period (typically to March 15)

c. If monies are left: stock up on contacts, eyeglasses, get your teeth cleaned, refill prescriptions

For more “Smart Money” advice, visit nysscpa.org/getmoneysmart.