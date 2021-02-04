                                                                                                                    
Make it easy by e-filing your tax return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are lots of advantages to e-filing your 2020 tax return.

CPA Matt Bryant of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed the process and the benefits Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Bryant said you can complete your income tax return for the IRS and New York State online with a digital signature and Free File software provides a great incentive.

Who is eligible for Free File software?

· Taxpayers with income of $72,000 or less in 2020

· Available for data entry now but filing starts Friday, February 12th

· Allows for E-Filing of your IRS and New York State income tax returns at no cost

Where is Free File software available?

· The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance web site at www.tax.ny.gov

What if you make more than $72,000?

· The web site lists approved software available for taxpayers to E-File their returns

· Will be able to E-Filing of your IRS and New York State income tax returns at a cost

What are the advantages of E-File?

· Calculations are automated

· Taxpayers receive confirmation that their income tax returns have been received

· Refunds may by received up to two weeks sooner

What if a taxpayer has questions about their income tax returns?

· A trusted certified public accountant can be a great resource for income tax returns

