ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those of you on the hunt for a new home, you could be searching for a while. There’s a limited housing inventory both in Monroe County and all of Western New York.

Homeowners may be able to sell their houses in record time right now, but for buyers, it’s a different story. The housing market just doesn’t have as many options compared to last year or even last month.

Homeowner Pete Wayner and his family, who were also featured in the New York Times, started looking for a house back in November 2021. They were looking to expand their family and wanted to stay in the Geneva area. However, it seemed they didn’t have many options.

“We realized pretty quickly that inventory was very limited. You’ve got some houses that are very much starter homes here and other houses that are way out of our price range, by the lake and everything. But none in that sort of we’re expanding our family.”

In all of Western New York, the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors reported only 1,731 closed sales in the month of April, a 6.5% decrease from last month, and a 24.1% decrease from last year. Their president, Michael O’Connor says the reason for this is the number of people looking for a home right now. The largest group in the market is baby boomers right now and they’re up against every other age group. He says it hasn’t been like this in years.

“And they’re downsizing. Or they’re looking to go out of state. Or they’re looking at an assisted living situation, he says.”

Although Wayner’s overall search took nine months, they were able to eventually close on a house, just a couple weeks after their wedding.

There’s also some good news for home buyers and that’s the fact that interest rates are stabilizing right now and O’Connor says they shouldn’t change much for a while. He’s also encouraging folks to put their houses up for sale now, saying it’s the only real way to combat the issue and to not be afraid you won’t find a house. He expects the market to let up some by 2024.