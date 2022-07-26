ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we head into August, financial experts say now is a good time to complete a mid-year budget review.

News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with CPA Scott Adair, with the New York State Society of CPAs, to discuss what you should keep in mind for the rest of the year.

Why is a mid-year budget review so important?

“Well as we all know, we started planning our budgets back in 2021, and everything was different back then and certainly want to take the time this mid part of the year, middle part of the summer now, and take a look at where stand financially,” Adair said.

Inflation is a hot topic this year, currently standing around 9%, what should people keep in mind when it comes to rising prices?

“From the standpoint of when you built that budget, I don’t think any of us were anticipating that type of inflation, the rate of inflation that we’re seeing today, certainly things like grocery expenses have gone up, so you may want to tweak those numbers that you had in there to kind of reflect what is actually happening in your household budget right now,” Adair said.

“It’s really important to be aware of what we’re spending, and utilities is one thing, groceries is another thing, gas, we all talk about gas every day as to what it’s costing us to drive back for errands, and/or work.”

There are a lot of tax strategies people can take before the end of the year. Can you touch on some of those?

“Some of the things that folks will really want to take a look at is what has changed from last year to this year, and certainly take into consideration any raises that you’ve received, any bonuses that you’ve received, as well as any special items, whether you’ve sold your house, whether you’ve purchased a stock or sold a stock, you want to sit down and figure that stuff out to figure out where those big swings are from an income tax perspective so you can start planning,” Adair said.

“December will be here before we know it and we’ll start thinking about filing tax returns, but we want to make sure that we have put enough money aside to be able to soften whatever that tax blow comes next April 15.”

What are some final adjustments people can be making in their budget before 2023?

“Again, take a look at see if you’ve had any large transactions where you’ve received money, setting aside additional funding through a quarterly payment to the IRS or to New York State or subsequently having your withholdings increased, or something else, but as always sit down and talk to your CPA to make sure that that you’re doing or you’re planning correctly for the filing for the 2022 tax filing season, which will happen in 2023,” Adair said.

